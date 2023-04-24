For the past four years, France 24 has closely followed the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral after the devastating fire of 2019. The year 2023 is crucial for its reconstruction, as the cathedral’s spire, that collapsed in the fire, rises again on the Paris skyline at the end of December. Our reporter Julien Sauvaget met with the artisans who are rebuilding the spire in its original form.

