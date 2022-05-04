Friends, colleagues in the kitchen during the traditional “asados” in the Seleccion retreats, sometimes even roommates in retreat and, in a few months, perhaps even partners on the pitch wearing the Nerazzurri jersey. The paths of Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala could converge permanently at Inter after having crossed several times in the national team in the last four years. If Marotta and his associates managed to get their hands on Joya and, at the same time, resist the advances of the top European clubs against Toro, the “DyLa” already tested several times by the current Albiceleste coach would take shape in Milan, Lionel Scaloni.