Florida has long been the favorite destination for American retirees looking for a pleasant retirement, but in recent years North Carolina has gained prominence as a place of choice for older adults, according to a study conducted by Go Banking Rates.

During the year 2021, North Carolina experienced a substantial net migration of approximately 19,000 retirees. These new residents have settled mainly in Wilmington, a city that stands out for its attractions and that has been the subject of analysis by experts.

Wilmington, located in the southeastern region of the state, stands as one of the main destinations for the growing migration of retirees representing almost 27 percent of its total population. An indicator of how satisfied people are with living here is that, in 2021, the city recorded a net migration of 992 retirees, with only a minimal number choosing to move to another state.

Other featured destinations in North Carolina



North Carolina offers a variety of attractive options for retirees. In addition to Wilmington, other metropolises that stand out are:

Raleigh: The state capital is one of the most visited due to its low cost of living. Ashville: A vibrant city with rich history and culture. charlotte: A financial and cultural center with a variety of attractions.

The most attractive states for retirees in the US

According to data from According to the United States Census Bureau, certain states have emerged as particularly popular retirement destinations in 2022. Here are those that have seen a significant increase in their retiree population: