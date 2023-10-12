You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Florida is experiencing a change in trend and is ceasing to receive many retirees
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Florida has long been the favorite destination for American retirees looking for a pleasant retirement, but in recent years North Carolina has gained prominence as a place of choice for older adults, according to a study conducted by Go Banking Rates.
During the year 2021, North Carolina experienced a substantial net migration of approximately 19,000 retirees. These new residents have settled mainly in Wilmington, a city that stands out for its attractions and that has been the subject of analysis by experts.
Wilmington, located in the southeastern region of the state, stands as one of the main destinations for the growing migration of retirees representing almost 27 percent of its total population. An indicator of how satisfied people are with living here is that, in 2021, the city recorded a net migration of 992 retirees, with only a minimal number choosing to move to another state.
Other featured destinations in North Carolina
North Carolina offers a variety of attractive options for retirees. In addition to Wilmington, other metropolises that stand out are:
- Raleigh: The state capital is one of the most visited due to its low cost of living.
- Ashville: A vibrant city with rich history and culture.
- charlotte: A financial and cultural center with a variety of attractions.
We recommend: Visa to the United States: learn about the exemption and how it works
The most attractive states for retirees in the US
According to data from According to the United States Census Bureau, certain states have emerged as particularly popular retirement destinations in 2022. Here are those that have seen a significant increase in their retiree population:
-
Florida
The Sunshine State leads the list as the most attractive. In 2022, retiree population growth of 1.7 percent was recorded there. Some of its most interesting elements are its warm and sunny climate, although that is just the beginning. Florida offers a wide range of recreational activities, affordable housing options, and a relaxed lifestyle feel.
-
North Carolina
It has established itself as another high-demand state for retirees, with retiree population growth of 1.6 percent in 2022. There is a combination of mild climate with a strong economy here, making it an attractive place to those looking for a quiet but active retirement. The variety of recreation and cultural options also contributes.
-
Arizona
Arizona experienced 1.5 percent retiree population growth in 2022. This state offers a wealth of outdoor activities and housing options that meet a variety of needs.
-
Georgia
Georgia, in the southern United States, is another state attracting retirees, with population growth in this sector of 1.4 percent in 2022. It offers a mild climate, a strong economy and a wide range of cultural options and recreational.
-
Texas
Texas, the largest state in the US, is also among popular destinations for people retiring, with retiree population growth of 1.3 percent in 2022. With its geographic diversity and booming economy, Texas offers a unique experience for those seeking a retirement full of opportunities.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Retirees #prefer #destination #Florida #cheaper
Leave a Reply