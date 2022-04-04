Austria’s Top Mountain MotorCycle Museum was completely destroyed by fire in January 2021, but is already gearing up for its busiest summer season ever.

The museum was rebuilt in just ten months, and thanks to the efforts of collectors around the world, it was restocked with extraordinary motorcycles. Unfortunately, the 330 rare motorcycles were lost forever in the fire.

Due to its beautiful location on the Timmelsjoch pass in the highest ski area in the Austrian Alps (2,175 m above sea level), the museum attracted thousands of visitors every year. “The fire was a huge shock,” said Alban Schieber, who owns the museum with his twin brother Atila. “But we had to look to the future.”

Grandfather Angelus Scheiber was a pioneer of tourism in the Ötztal and, with the support of the provincial government, planned the first paved road across the Timmelsjoch in 1950, following the route of the old mule trade.

The idea was to be able to ski on the Ötztal glaciers in the morning and to rest under the palm trees of Merano in Italy in the afternoon. Work started in 1955 and the road was opened in July 1959.

Two generations later, the Scheiber brothers, who also own the road itself, are very fortunate to be able to carry on the spirit of their grandfather and Top Mountain MotorCycle Museum can now reopen.