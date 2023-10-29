The Russian Mikhail Krasnov is crowned as the new mayor of Tunja, Boyacá

Unlike the national trend that keeps the traditional political classes in power, in Tunja an unknown on the electoral scene was elected: Mikhail Krasnov. Known as ‘the Russian’ because of his nationality, he was launched with the endorsement of La Fuerza de la Paz, the party of former senator and now ambassador, Roy Barreras.

With around 80% of tables scrutinized, Krasnov managed to surpass John Carrero, of the Green Party, by 10%, the same group as the questioned former governor, Carlos Amaya.

