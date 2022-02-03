The result of the National Residency Examination (Enare) was released by the Brazilian Hospital Services Company (Ebserh), a state-owned company linked to the Ministry of Education (MEC). The exam registered more than 32 thousand applicants for 3.2 thousand residency vacancies in the medical, multi and uniprofessional areas in 81 institutions distributed throughout the country. The information is available on the state website.

The Enare classification method is similar to those of the National High School Exam (Enem) and the Unified Selection System (Sisu), in which the candidate leaves with the grade achieved in the chosen specialty after the tests and uses it to indicate where he wants to go. Act. He has until the 7th of this month to register the first and second program options. The best grades overlap the lowest, determining, when closing, who will fill the vacancies. On the 8th, the results of the classification will be published.

From the 9th to the 11th, the system will open again to fill the remaining vacancies. From there, two registrations will be made, one for the local reserve and the other for the national reserve, if the candidate is interested.

On the 14th, the result of this classification will be published. The system used at Enare greatly reduces the risk of idle vacancies. Enrollments can be made directly at the chosen universities, starting on the 15th, and the candidate must pay attention to publications and communications.

Selection

Created in 2020 to improve the way in which residents are selected, Enare offers benefits to both educational institutions and applicants. The participating federal universities have fewer vacant places, eliminate the costs and bureaucratic burden of carrying out individual exams and increase the qualification of the selection.

For candidates, the 2021 unified exam presented advantages such as lower cost, a single date for the exams, application in all capitals and 23 more cities and the possibility of choosing where the resident wanted to work, among others.

