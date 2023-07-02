When people talk about their favorite places and don’t mean gourmet restaurants, they’re often Italian. That’s no wonder, because most of them live with the structure of their offer, which is in increasing demand in the local gastronomy and also promising, but not standard: either they have a clearly defined profile with a focus on one product, then it’s pizzerias, or they work with a mixed concept of sophisticated and simple cuisine – then these are upscale restaurants, many of which have a simple pasta dish or pizza on the menu as well.

Parmesan in the veal escalope breading

Jacqueline Vogt Department head of the Rhein-Main editorial office of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

One of them is the “Si” in a Gründerzeit villa near the Kurhaus in Wiesbaden. On warm days it scores with a large terrace and every day with its friendly owners and a professional yet discreet service. The menu inspires confidence and is manageable, as is the menu of the day. House classics include the parmigiana, a wonderfully cooked but not over-soggy aubergine casserole, and the Sicilian tomato salad with red onions, capers, olives and ricotta. The mixed appetizers include very aromatic grilled vegetables.