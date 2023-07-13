in the exciting travel worldcount on a sturdy suitcasespacious and affordable becomes essential for travel comfortably, that’s why we give you these tips.

The Federal Consumer Attorney (Prophecy) has carried out a exhaustive quality study that evaluates various brands of luggage for travel and here we have you the results of which are the best.

Total 17 brands were analyzed of suitcases with a cost of less than 4000 pesos and a size between 26 and 29 inches, seeking to offer travelers options that meet the requirements of resistance, amplitude and economic accessibility.

Bags that do not meet the requirements

Profeco explained that, in terms of consumer information and the guarantee, some deficiencies were found. The Hedgren Company did not comply with having information about your company name, and your guarantee is only available in English.

Also, brands like Oe, White Rabbit, Hedgren, Wilson, Swissland, Perry Ellis and Golden Hills They do not offer a guarantee. However, United Colors of Benetton, TOTTO, American Tourister and Tommy Hilfiger They provide warranties of one to three years.

Swisland in particular presented a spoor tire system, that only allows it to be moved if two of the four wheels are used.

Tommy Hilfiger suitcase lining broke in the handle and handle areas during the torsion test. On the other hand, brands it luggage and Golden Hills scored less favorably for linings and fabrics.

Best suitcases according to Profeco

In terms of finishes and resistance of handles and wheels, all the brands analyzed presented good results. All the suitcases had 100 percent polyester fabric and lining, which guarantees their durability and resistance to frequent use.

Regarding weight support, all the cases passed the test. However, some brands like Giacomo Rosaldi, Perry Ellis, Golden Hills and Swissland they showed deficiencies in their wheel system and in the handles and handles.

Regarding closures, efficiency was observed in brand products such as Golden Hills, Swissland, Tommy Hilfiger, Hedgren, it luggage, Perry Ellis and gaBOL. However, a common defect was found in these brands: the fabric in the area where the closures are located can tear.

In terms of permeability to rain, the GaBol brand was the only one that presented regular water penetration, but its absorption was good. The rest of the brands responded well to the protection of the objects inside the suitcases, keeping them dry and safe during rainy conditions.