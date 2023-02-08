Residents of Donetsk had to hide in the basements because of the shelling, which was carried out on February 8 by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS in the Leninsky district.

“I was in the room. It blew once, twice. And the timing failed. They seized the children, they did not even have time to grab the documents. And to the basement, ”a resident named Yana told Izvestia.

According to her, the blow fell on the area where families with children live. Another woman noted that the rockets were flying straight after each other.

“There were two hits. The impression that it flew right next to us. And the second time right after. We have already checked the glasses, but everything was intact, ”she said.

One of the Donetsk residents showed a crater left by a shell near his house. According to him, no one was injured as a result of the shelling.

“The windows are intact, thank God. The roof – I don’t know, there are a lot of stones. I will watch tomorrow. Everyone is alive and well. Thank God,” he said.

Earlier that day, Izvestia obtained footage from the scene of the shelling of the Leninsky district of Donetsk. The footage shows the crater from the fall of the shell, as well as its fragments.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

