During the summer, many of the digital video game stores offer interesting discounts to users, with games that can easily be placed among the best in this entertainment industry. This leads us to interesting sales with the franchise of resident Evilwhich has not lost popularity, no matter how many years have passed.

Within the list we have the shoulder action trilogy which begins with the fourth episode and ends with the sixth. There are also some classics like the ones that gave rise to the saga but in their remake version of Game Cube. For its part, there is the sub-franchise of Revelationssame with two parts that have as protagonists jill and Claire respectively.

Here is the list of discounts:

– Resident Evil 4 – $199.50 MXN

– Resident Evil 5 – $199.50 MXN

– Resident Evil 6 – $199.50 MXN

– Resident Evil – $199.50 MXN

– Resident Evil 0 – $199.50 MXN

– Resident Evil Revelations – $159.60 MXN

– Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $159.60 MXN

It is worth mentioning that more modern games such as RE7 and the remakes of 2 and 3 also have discounts, but only in the United States, since that is where they are found through the cloud platform.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It is strange that the option to buy the titles in the cloud was not opened here, but with the way the internet is moving in Mexico, it is possible that Capcom decided not to launch them. Besides that they are not buyable so to speak.