After the launch of the remake of Resident Evil 4 a strange meme was born on the net that he sees Ashley Graham redesigned as one little mouse. Triggering the trend was Twitter user @Agrimmora, who created the design that virtually everyone else took on as a reference. In her panel we see Ashley in the form of a mouse behind Leon who goes in search of cheese.

@Agrimmora herself said that she was inspired by another drawing, in which Ashley had very big ears, to make hers. Be that as it may, Ashley the mouse has obtained a huge response, so much so that she has generated dozens of imitators, of which you can see some examples below.

The meme could also have arisen from the discussion that arose before the launch of the remake on the removal of Ashley’s ears in the new version of the game.

This is certainly not the first time that a character has been changed by the network becoming a memes. Several famous cases also in the world of video games, such as the Bowsette phenomenon. In this case, however, Ashley’s design is decidedly more tender than sexy.

For the rest, we remind you that Resident Evil 4 is available for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. If you want to know more, read our review.