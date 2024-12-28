Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Maritime Rescue has rescued four during the night and early morning inflatable boats with about 60 migrants each when they were sailing in waters near Lanzarote, with a total that could exceed 240 migrants.

The sea guard Calliope went to these locations and, in a single outing, intercepted the occupants of three irregular vessels. At 9 Canary Islands time, when the sea guard Calíope was heading towards Arrecife to disembark the people, located a fourth and proceeded to rescue the 50-60 people who were on board.

With all of them on board, they are on their way to the Arrecife dock, where they are expected to arrive around 11:50 a.m. this Saturday and proceed to the official count of migrants.

After successive notifications to the Maritime Rescue center in Las Palmas and in a single outing that lasted all night, the crew of the Guardamar Calíope has successively rescued all the people from 3 boats in different positions.

With these three new boats, there are some 1,306 migrants who have arrived in the Canary Islands in 23 boats since Christmas Day and until 9 a.m. this Saturday.