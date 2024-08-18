Chihuahua.- The Ministry of Culture invited local artists, creators and collectives to participate in the call to be part of the International Festival of the State of Chihuahua (FICH), Bicentennial edition.

They are looking for innovative ideas in the category of ‘Specific Audiences’, aimed at children, minors, women, indigenous peoples, among others.

Also in ‘Chihuahuan Identity’, which promotes culture and reinforces collective memory and traditions.

The third is ‘General Public’, with music, dance, theatre, literature, interdisciplinary, visual and audiovisual arts.

The bases to participate are at: www.culturachihuahua.com/convocatoriafich 2024, and if you have questions you can call 614 606-9150 or write to: [email protected].