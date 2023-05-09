Albania has been a refuge for thousands of Afghans exiled since the fall of Kabul in August 2021. This small Balkan country has offered to host those who, having worked with the Americans, are fleeing the Taliban regime. Although their destination was the US or Canada, Washington refuses to accept them without security checks. But a year and a half later, many asylum claims have still not been processed and their lives are on hold. Reporting by Nadia Blétry and Thierry Trelluyer.

