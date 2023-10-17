Currently more than nine million Lebanese and their descendants live in Latin America, however, the economic and political instability that has persisted in Latin America since the late 90s and the end of the Lebanese civil war caused the return of Lebanese descendants to the country of His parents. A return that has helped the prosperity of the Cedar country in the last 30 years with investments in the towns and an exchange of Latin culture with Lebanese culture.

