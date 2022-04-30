EP Saturday, April 30, 2022, 8:46 p.m.



The Local Police of Murcia, through an endowment of the group of Los Martínez del Puerto, denounced this Friday the driver of a van that carried out taxi work without being authorized to do so at the Corvera Airport.

The agents detected in a static control device in the vicinity of the International Airport of the Region of Murcia, located in the district of Corvera, this vehicle, which after the driver’s complaint was removed to storage.