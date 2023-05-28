Gambling addiction is apparently an increasingly big problem in Germany: the number of people affected who have entered themselves in the national player ban file or who have had relatives do so has more than quadrupled in the past two and a half years, as the editorial network Germany (Sunday) reported.

According to this, around 192,600 people were registered in the nationwide blocking file at the beginning of May, including more than 9,000 who were registered there at the request of others. At the end of 2020 there were 47,000 blocks. The number had risen to 107,000 by the end of 2021 and to 153,500 by the end of 2022.

According to the information, anyone who is entered in the blocking file will be prohibited from entering casinos, casinos or arcades in accordance with the applicable regulations. Slot machines, sports betting, online casinos or poker are also taboo. Providers are required to query the database prior to a player’s participation.

“The high number of player bans speaks volumes,” said the federal government’s addiction and drug commissioner, Burkhard Blienert (SPD). Gambling addiction goes to the substance of those affected and also of people in their immediate environment.