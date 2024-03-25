



01:34

After her family had reported not knowing her whereabouts on March 23, a day later Ecuadorian authorities found Brigitte García, mayor of the coastal city of San Vicente, dead in a rented vehicle along with her communications director; The event occurred after more than 90 days of the state of emergency in the country. The Ecuadorian Government rejected the assassination and assured that violent deaths have decreased by around 41%. Our correspondent Gustavo Ortega has more information.