





02:42

Seven of the eight qualified for the quarterfinals of the women’s draw are already known. Tunisian Ons Jabeur, seventh in the world, easily overcame American Bernarda Pera (36th) 6-3, 6-1 on Center Court on Monday to reach the Roland-Garros quarterfinals. She will face the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, number 14 in the world, who managed to snatch victory on Monday from the Spanish Sara Sorribes, after a 3:51 match, the third longest of the Open era at Roland-Garros.