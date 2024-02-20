And revealed A report by the Conflict Armament Research Organization. (KAR) North Korea is able to obtain Western components for its weapons despite the severe sanctions imposed on it, and that Russia is using these North Korean weapons in its war against Ukraine..

The CAR organization said in its report that its investigators “concluded that a ballistic missile produced by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and found in Ukraine included more than 290 non-domestic electronic components.”“.

She added that 75% of the components are linked to companies registered in the United States, while 16% are linked to companies in Europe.

The organization stated that “half of the components documented have identifiable production date codes, and more than 75% of these codes indicate that production dates back to the years 2021 and 2023. Based on these production dates, Carr concludes that the missile found in Kharkiv does not It could have been compiled before March 2023“.

In early January, the White House accused North Korea of ​​supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and missile launchers used in attacks on Ukraine..

CAR indicated that the missile that its investigators analyzed was found in Kharkiv on January 2, 2024..