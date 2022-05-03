A few years ago, it seemed the solution to reduce the air resistance of cars: replace the door mirrors with cameras. They already had the VW XL1 ten years ago. The Audi e-Tron also caused a stir in 2018 and in the end Lexus, Honda and Lamborghini also applied them. But now it appears that the system has raised far too high expectations.

