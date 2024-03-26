La Repanocha returns to offer young people a leisure alternative in the Bando de la Huerta, with a party organized at the La Fica fairgrounds, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Councilor for Young Talent and Public Spaces, Sofía López-Briones, presented this event, whose last edition was in 2019, and which will be entertained by different DJs throughout the day.

On Tuesday, April 2, the Fica venue will host this party with free entry and in which more than 20,000 young people are expected to attend, according to municipal sources. They will install a 2,000 square meter tent in which music will play uninterruptedly, and which will have water sprinklers.

The music will be provided by DJs Animal Sound DLPN (resident DJ of the REM room); Don Fluor; Taao Kross (nationally recognized artist); Nieto 666 (Murcian urban music artist); PauL Martín and José Gómez.

Councilor Sofía López-Briones pointed out that “once again, the City Council is committed to young talent with these DJs who will liven up a party in which we want to provide a healthy and safe leisure alternative, where entry to the venue will be prohibited.” of any type of glass, and soft drinks and water will be served in the different bars. In addition, music for all tastes will be played from 11 a.m., and a gastronomic area with four food trucks will be located.

The Department of Development and Heritage, through Prezero, intends to approach young Murcians on this day to inform and raise awareness about the importance of enjoying the festival, always respecting and caring for the surroundings and the environment, as well as the need for us all to collaborate. to keep the city clean.

To do this, the city council and the cleaning and collection concessionaire will employ four environmental agents throughout the Fica site to inform attendees how to properly dispose of their waste, thus promoting the compatibility of fun and care for the environment. To facilitate the correct disposal of this waste, they will install islands of containers that will indicate where each of the waste goes. In addition, different tarps will be placed covering the bases of the lampposts with awareness messages, in order to inform attendees of the different forms of recycling during the event, which in its last edition collected 20 tons of waste.

Likewise, the Department of Women, Conciliation Policies, Seniors and Disability under the motto “Festivals from respect and equality”, will set up information spaces called Violet Points during the 2024 Spring Festival of the municipality of Murcia with the aim of raising awareness, raise awareness and guide citizens to prevent violence against women and sexual assaults, under the premise that parties, the streets, night and day are for the enjoyment of all people with respect.

One of them will be at the La Fica campus from 12 to 8 p.m., and a second in the Plaza de la Universidad de la Merced from 12 to 6 p.m. The Violet Points, which will be marked with a tent and banner, are accessible to all people and will be attended by professionals specializing in equality and prevention of gender violence.

Finally, remember that the entire venue will have extensive security and police surveillance, civil protection volunteers, a field hospital, ambulances and portable toilets in order to offer a party where the well-being and safety of all takes precedence. the assistants.