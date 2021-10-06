Renzi: “I rejoice for the defeat of the populists, the 5 Stars are over”

“The populists have lost, the 5 Stars are over because they no longer have political space”: declared Matteo Renzi commenting on the results of the local elections.

The leader of Italia Viva, who admitted that he enjoyed “enough” the debacle of the populists in the elections, spoke to The air that pulls, the in-depth program conducted by Myrta Merlino broadcast on La7, on the morning of Wednesday 6 October.

Pressed by the host, Renzi commented on the results of the municipal with the following words: “The populists have lost. We do not give them up for dead because more people go to vote in the elections ”.

According to the former prime minister, then, the “5 Stars are over because, poor things, they no longer have political space. They took their vows when they protested against the caste ”.

On the large following that the M5S leader Giuseppe Conte has had in the squares of Italy, however, Renzi declares: “Conte has filled the squares, but he has not filled the ballot boxes”.

“When you go to the streets – continued Renzi – people come to take a selfie. It happened to me too, I know this mechanism, people come to see the influencer, they come to see the television personality ”.

“In Eboli, for example, people voted. Conte filled the square as in many other places and made 4%. We, the little ones, reviled, insulted, took 7.5% ”.

“It is not true that Conte did not choose the candidates in these elections. In Milan there was a candidate grillina, but he chose a candidate, taken by the board of Daily fact, which remained outside the municipal council “.

When asked by the presenter if she was enjoying the results of the M5S, Renzi replied with a smile: “Enough”.