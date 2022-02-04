Renzi and Toti together, goals? Carfagna and Brunetta. Eyes on Di Maio and Giorgetti

Italy in the center. This will be, except for second thoughts, the name of the federation of parliamentary groups that will soon arise from the agreement between Matteo Renzi and Giovanni Toti. The long-awaited, and discussed, downtown construction site officially starts. The 29 deputies of Italia Viva and the 21 of Courage Italy (even if the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro is not so convinced that the president of the Liguria Region to give up the Center-right) have been talking for weeks and the tormented week of the Quirinale, which then led to the re-election of Sergio Mattarella, accelerates the process of the federation.

But the project, a real construction site, is not limited to collaboration in Parliament for the last year of the legislature. Italy in the center, according to what appears to be ad Affaritaliani.it, sets the stage for a centrist list / rassemblement which should run autonomously in the next policies, even if the electoral law remains the current one (Rosatellum: two thirds of proportional and one third of majority) and there was no return to proportional as well (even if with a barrier). Compared to what has been released so far, there are several doubts about the fact that the failed President of the Republic Pierferdinando Casini may be the federator / kingmaker, even if he may later play a role, perhaps as a candidate.

There will certainly be neither in the central Italy construction site Carlo Calenda with his Action and neither + Europe, just as the participation of the last Christian Democrat in Parliament is excluded, that is Gianfranco Rotondi who with his DC remains a loyal of Silvio Berlusconi (always). The centrist construction site, on the other hand, looks with great interest at what is happening within Forza Italia and in some it hopes that it will go to the split. If the former Knight really were to confirm the alliance – all to be rebuilt – with Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni, leading exponents of the blue party could be attracted to Italy at the center.

Eyes focused above all on two Forza Italia ministers, Mara Carfagna and Renato Brunetta. Renzi and Toti, then, also court two big names from Movimento 5 Stelle and Lega behind the scenes. On the one hand, there is the pressure on the foreign minister Luigi Di Maio (en route with Giuseppe Conte), who as Affaritaliani.it wrote “is reflecting”, and on the other hand the center is sending signals to Giancarlo Giorgetti, the moderate dragon of the League.

It must be said that the founders of Italy at the center are more optimistic about the possibility of convincing Di Maio than they are with the Minister of Economic Development, who will very unlikely leave the Northern League. Renzi and Toti’s goal and of the centrist construction site is to arrive, after the vote, in a tie between the two main coalitions in order to be decisive in Parliament and re-propose for another five years a government led by Mario Draghi (which, not surprisingly, they did not want at the Quirinale).

