Throughout January 2022, Renault is promoting its Zoe E-Tech Electric Life R110. Proposed in 36 monthly installments of € 238.39, with an advance and Guaranteed Future Value of € 8,200 and € 13,809.60 respectively. Further details available by leaving your phone number in the box below
To aim for an electric city car on a budget, January is the month of great occasions. Between new car promotions, here, in the middle of the Renault offers, the Zoe E-Tech Electric Life R110 with the “Renault Easy” formula, at a price of 26,750 euros valid in case of collection or scrapping of a used vehicle and just for at least six months. The advance is 8,200 euros, then 36 installments of 238.39 euro and the Guaranteed Future Value (or final installment) of 13,809.60 euro, for a maximum mileage of 30,000 km. In case of adhesion to the initiative, the Protected Financing and the Pack Service are respectively 840.20 and 949 euros, including three years of theft and fire, one year of Driver Insurance, and the three-year or 50-year warranty extension. thousand km. The fixed Tan is at 3.99%, the Taeg at 5.1%. By leaving the telephone number in the box below, you have the opportunity to be contacted by a consultant who will give further details on the active promotion and how to access the offer.
Zoe E-Tech Electric Life R110, how it’s made
–
But what is the identikit of the car on offer? On the market since 2013, the second generation of Renault Zoe is comfortable and modern. The electric city car guarantees up to 395 km of autonomy, thanks to the 52 kWh battery. In the passenger compartment there is a 9.3 ”multimedia display, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the 7” “Easy Link” infotainment system and Dab radio. As for driving comfort, there is no lack of cruise control, to set the default driving speed, electric front windows and automatic climate control with Eco mode. Among the Adas are the Electronic Stability System (Esp), the ABS with electronic brake force distribution, the automatic switching on of the headlights and wipers, and the 6.5-meter “Modo” 3 charging cable, with socket Type 2 (Mennekes).
January 22 – 9pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Renault #Zoe #ETech #Electric #offer #entire #month #January
Leave a Reply