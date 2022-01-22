To aim for an electric city car on a budget, January is the month of great occasions. Between new car promotions, here, in the middle of the Renault offers, the Zoe E-Tech Electric Life R110 with the “Renault Easy” formula, at a price of 26,750 euros valid in case of collection or scrapping of a used vehicle and just for at least six months. The advance is 8,200 euros, then 36 installments of 238.39 euro and the Guaranteed Future Value (or final installment) of 13,809.60 euro, for a maximum mileage of 30,000 km. In case of adhesion to the initiative, the Protected Financing and the Pack Service are respectively 840.20 and 949 euros, including three years of theft and fire, one year of Driver Insurance, and the three-year or 50-year warranty extension. thousand km. The fixed Tan is at 3.99%, the Taeg at 5.1%. By leaving the telephone number in the box below, you have the opportunity to be contacted by a consultant who will give further details on the active promotion and how to access the offer.