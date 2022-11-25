“In the background there is a place” does not stop surprising fans. Renata Flores, the successful Peruvian singer and rapper of Andean music, has just had an unexpected appearance in the América TV series. How was she? First we saw Jimmy listening to one of his songs on the radio in his motorcycle taxi, and Alessia arrived and asked him about it.

Charito’s son didn’t think his neighbor liked that kind of music, but she left him speechless when she sang a little in Quechua and left. Then Flores entered the picture and helped the young Gonzales to translate some phrases in the aforementioned language so that he can conquer the daughter of Diego Montalbán. VIDEO: America TV.