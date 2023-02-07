Remo will seduce Jenny without knowing that it is about Jimmy! Alessia’s ex will suffer the same fate as Cristóbal in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Another unexpected love story in “At the bottom there is room”! After Cristóbal fell in love with Jenny and discovered the harsh truth, now it will be Remo’s turn. In chapter 150 of the América TV series, Alessia’s ex did not miss the opportunity to sneak into Miss Montalbán’s room with the help of ‘Cris’. The reason? Finding himself alone with Jenny, who is actually none other than Jimmy disguised as a woman.

The task of being able to see each other secretly is becoming increasingly difficult for Alessia and Jimmy. This time, the young Gonzales will have to endure the flirtations of the ex-lover of his current girlfriend and continue to hide his true identity. What will happen next and how will they get rid of Remo?