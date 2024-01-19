You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Fito is considered one of those responsible for the wave of violence that Ecuador is experiencing.
iStock / Supplied by authorities
Fito is considered one of those responsible for the wave of violence that Ecuador is experiencing.
Local media indicated that among those detained were his wife and three children.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The Police arrested in Córdoba (western Argentina) several relatives of the Ecuadorian drug trafficker José Adolfo “Fito” Macíasa fugitive from justice and who is considered one of those responsible for the wave of violence that Ecuador is experiencing, according to security sources cited by local media
Those detained in the operation, carried out on Thursday night (Argentina time), They had rented a house in Valle del Golf, a private neighborhood in Malagueño, on the outskirts of Córdoba.
(We invite you to continue reading: Ecuador: Why could 'Fito' sneak to Colombia?).
The residence was paid for in cash with dollars, according to the newspaper. Voice of the Interiorwhich cites as a source Alberto Bietti, director of Criminal Intelligence of the Córdoba police, who was in charge of the investigation together with the Anti-Drug Police Force.
Although the identity or number of those detained has not been officially reported, Local media indicate that there are eight and among them are “Fito” Macias' wife, Inda Mariela Peñarrieta Tuarez, and three of his children.
Remember that if, for any reason, you know or see alias “Fito” you can call 131, as established by the Ecuadorian authorities to the Colombian ones.
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Relatives #Ecuadorian #drug #trafficker #39Fito39 #Macías #arrested #Argentina
Leave a Reply