The Police arrested in Córdoba (western Argentina) several relatives of the Ecuadorian drug trafficker José Adolfo “Fito” Macíasa fugitive from justice and who is considered one of those responsible for the wave of violence that Ecuador is experiencing, according to security sources cited by local media

Those detained in the operation, carried out on Thursday night (Argentina time), They had rented a house in Valle del Golf, a private neighborhood in Malagueño, on the outskirts of Córdoba.

The residence was paid for in cash with dollars, according to the newspaper. Voice of the Interiorwhich cites as a source Alberto Bietti, director of Criminal Intelligence of the Córdoba police, who was in charge of the investigation together with the Anti-Drug Police Force.

Although the identity or number of those detained has not been officially reported, Local media indicate that there are eight and among them are “Fito” Macias' wife, Inda Mariela Peñarrieta Tuarez, and three of his children.

