Fireshine Games and Emberstorm Entertainment have announced with some excitement the Reka Steam Early Access Release Date : September 12, 2024. So there’s less than a month left to play it. It was also revealed that the writer Rhianna Pratchett is collaborating with Emberstorm Entertainment serving as the game’s Lead Writer. According to the publisher’s official press release, he has “lent his narrative talents to enrich Reka and tell an unforgettable tale of sorcery and wonder.”

A strange adventure

The early access version will allow you to try the initial chapters and discover the first witch powers. It will be the beginning of an unforgettable journey, at least we hope, together with a strange companion: a mobile hut with chicken legs. During the early access period, there will also be additional content, not yet announced.

Our travel companion is quite big

Reka is described as a base-building adventureexperienced as a Slavic witch who travels the countryside with her mobile home. “Build, customize and expand your own little house, designing and decorating it.” It seems that the creative freedom will be total. However, not everything will be available immediately, because to unlock some furniture you will have to complete missions.

Along the way, you’ll encounter animals, spirits, and learn many secrets. All in all, it looks like a very relaxed adventure set in a fairytale world. “I’ve never been one to shy away from embracing the weird and wonderful, so helping to craft the REKA narrative with Emberstorm and Fireshine has been a real pleasure,” said Rhianna Pratchett, Lead Writer on REKA.

“With her beautiful writing style and incredible storytelling expertise, Rhianna has been amazing in helping us bring the world of REKA to life and deliver an adventure we can’t wait for players to experience,” added Jesco von Puttkamer, Lead Narrative Designer at Emberstorm Entertainment. “Working with Rhianna has been a pleasure and a privilege, and we’re thrilled to have her continued support in helping us further flesh out the game’s narrative during Early Access.”

If you are interested, Reka already has its own page on Steamwhere you can add it to your wishlist.