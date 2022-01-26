With the 28 players he called up, the coach of Colombia, Reinaldo

Wheelprepares the vital match in which his team will receive Peru on Friday at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla for matchday 15 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

(You may be interested: This is how the accounts are to qualify for the Qatar World Cup)

On Monday night, the eight players that were missing to complete the call arrived, in which Falcao García and James Rodríguez stand out, as well as the Granada striker from Spain Luis Javier Suárez, who was called up at the last minute after midfielder Jefferson Lerma tested positive for covid-19.

Rueda has several points to improve if he wants the National Team to return to victory, after five games they are a victory.

1. The goal

Miguel Borja, forward of Colombia.

Colombia must urgently resolve its goal deficit. The team has not scored for 5 games of the tie, the same ones that they have not won. For this occasion, neither Duván Zapata nor Luis Fernando Muriel, who were two weapons of attack, are present; but if there are the attackers Falcao, Morelos, Borré, Borja, Suárez… that is to say, there is a wide panorama for the DT to choose from. And that is his main task, to define who will be the ‘9’.

But that is not enough. The strikers are in a bad streak in the national team and need to uncover themselves, since clear options have been missed in recent games.

Borja, Rueda’s trusted man and who knows the Barranquilla plaza well, is an option for the starting position.

Finding the goal this Friday is mandatory, because you have to beat Peru.

2. Create options

Columbia-Paraguay. Second time. Zero to zero at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/The Time

However, the faults have not been only from the forwards who do not put it. Colombia has been presenting a serious game generation problem. It is difficult for him to create clear opportunities for his attackers.

Finding that offensive clarity is another urgent task that the DT must solve, depending on the strategy and the names he chooses.

Now he has James, who arrives at a good time, but his best level is needed to provide the team with an offensive game. He shoots must, first, decide if James is a starter, it is believed that he is.

But there is also Luis Díaz, who again arrives at a great moment, to see if with his play on the right wing he manages to solve the team’s offensive difficulty.

3. Square, lateral or ruffle?

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is always a double option that allows the DT to maneuver: he can place him as a right winger, so that the band explodes, or he can place him as a lateral. In that case, he makes room for another attacking man, taking advantage of Cuadrado in his back-and-forth role.

(Also read: Dibu is back: this is the opinion of the Argentine goalkeeper of the moment in Colombia)

Given the best position of Cuadrado there is debate, but Reinaldo Rueda has the last word, according to how he wants to take advantage of the Juventus player’s ability, and exploit Peru’s left wing.

4. Center pair

Not only the problems happen in the attack. Although Colombia has shown defensive solidity, one difficulty that Rueda has had is that he has had to vary his central partner a lot, due to injuries or covid.

On this occasion he recovers Yerry Mina, who in any case arrives without continuity. At a better level is Dávinson Sánchez, the Tottenham defender. But there is also the option of Óscar Murillo. Rueda must decide whether to play it against his more experienced partner Mina-Sánchez, which will depend on what level he finds Mina in training.

5. Tactical layout

It doesn’t seem possible that Rueda is going to plan some drastic change in his game scheme, but you never know. The need to win, the demands of the opponent, the local situation and the search for scoring solutions can lead him to propose a match with more attacking men.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: the five keys to his excellent response to treatment)

This dilemma basically goes through the sides you choose, and the ruffles. Surely Wilmar Barrios is fixed, whose function is destructive. His teammate is what he must resolve between now and Friday: if he plays it with Matheus, the most usual, or if he opens the field for clearer players when the ball comes out, such as Cantillo or Steven Alzate himself .

SPORTS