Tuesday, February 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Refugee | UN: Refugees who returned to Syria faced torture and other human rights violations

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2024
in World Europe
0

According to the UN, refugees who have returned to Syria have, among other things, been tortured, kidnapped and imprisoned without justification.

Syria refugees who fled the war have become victims of serious human rights violations after returning, says the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its publication on Tuesday in the report.

According to the UN, refugees who have returned to Syria have, among other things, been tortured, kidnapped and imprisoned without justification. Women have also experienced sexual violence.

In addition, many refugees have become victims of extortion, their property has been confiscated and they have not been allowed to hand over identity documents or other documents.

Some of the women interviewed by the UN said that the authorities had targeted them with sexual harassment and pressured them into sexual acts against handing over their identity documents.

According to the 35-page report, the authorities of the Syrian government and rebel regimes, as well as armed groups, are guilty of human rights violations.

See also  Column | The middle class doesn't talk about faith, and at Christmas it's especially visible

Syria 12 years have passed since the start of the war. According to the news agency Reuters, more than five million refugees are still in Syria's neighboring countries, in many of which the pressure to return the refugees has increased. Some of the refugees have been forcibly returned to Syria.

A Syrian government spokesman did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

#Refugee #Refugees #returned #Syria #faced #torture #human #rights #violations

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Aston Martin deals with banks | Formulapassion

Aston Martin deals with banks | Formulapassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result