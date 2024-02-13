Refugee | UN: Refugees who returned to Syria faced torture and other human rights violations

According to the UN, refugees who have returned to Syria have, among other things, been tortured, kidnapped and imprisoned without justification.

Syria refugees who fled the war have become victims of serious human rights violations after returning, says the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its publication on Tuesday in the report.

In addition, many refugees have become victims of extortion, their property has been confiscated and they have not been allowed to hand over identity documents or other documents.

Some of the women interviewed by the UN said that the authorities had targeted them with sexual harassment and pressured them into sexual acts against handing over their identity documents.

According to the 35-page report, the authorities of the Syrian government and rebel regimes, as well as armed groups, are guilty of human rights violations.

Syria 12 years have passed since the start of the war. According to the news agency Reuters, more than five million refugees are still in Syria's neighboring countries, in many of which the pressure to return the refugees has increased. Some of the refugees have been forcibly returned to Syria.

A Syrian government spokesman did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.