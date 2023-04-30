DThe fire in the new container accommodation for refugees was discovered shortly after midnight early Sunday morning, the police said. Several fire brigades then went to Roßdorf (Darmstadt-Dieburg district) and extinguished the fire. No one was injured, it was said. There was property damage of several hundred thousand euros.

The police assume arson and are now looking for witnesses. The criminal police in Darmstadt is therefore asking for information from the population on 06151/969-0.

80,000 war refugees in Hesse

The district of Darmstadt-Dieburg built the container facility to accommodate the increasing number of refugees. It is one of three planned container accommodations in the district, two more are planned in the city of Dieburg. The around 2,400 places available in the district so far are almost all occupied. Temporary refugee accommodation for up to 120 residents was set up in Roßdorf after the start of the Syrian war and the subsequent wave of refugees in 2015, but it was dismantled again in 2021 due to reduced demand.

Hessian circles recently complained about the high costs and lack of financial support. According to the district, around half of the refugees come from Ukraine. In 2022, Hesse took in around 80,000 war refugees from Ukraine.