€49 million may have to be paid, but will not fall under the budget cap.

Of course, not everything went well for the Red Bull brand in recent years. The most important black moment is the death of Dieter Mateschitz. But of course things went to a crescendo on the track. So much so that losing is almost unimaginable.

But Max Verstappen's (ultimate) employer suffered a painful loss today. And that loss was also inflicted by a Dutchman. What is going on? The Red Bull company has been at war (legally) with the Amsterdam owner of the coffee shop 'The Bull' for many years. Something about names that are very similar.

According to the plaintiff and the court's ruling today, Red Bull has acted unlawfully towards Henk de Vries (owner of The Bull). De Vries wanted to start his own energy drink label, but according to the judge, Red Bull unlawfully tried to put a stop to this.

Let's quote:

The judge rules that Red Bull has acted unlawfully towards The Bulldog by preventing the exploitation of The Bulldog Energy Drink. The judge also states that Red Bull is fully liable for the damage suffered by The Bull Dog as a result of being unable to sell its drinks. Quotenet.nl following the court ruling today

The claim that Henk de Vries calculated earlier in November at € 49 million has not yet been granted, but it appears that Red Bull will not come out of this without having to open its wallet.

You might think that's 1-0 for David against Goliath, but rest assured. Henk de Vries was already in the Quote 500, which Max himself has also been in since 2022.

Does all this matter to Max Verstappen? No, we don't think so either. He continues to enjoy his can of sugary drink. To be continued, no doubt.

