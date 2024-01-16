A new, yet another, historic milestone for Lamborghini. For the first time ever the Taurus car manufacturer has reported in 2023 over 10,000 registrations: 10,112 to be precise, the company says, for a growth of 10% compared to the whole of 2022. Lamborghini clearly speaks of a milestone “That will remain in the history of the company“: incredible numbers that the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand had never recorded before, and which in 2023 became reality.

United States and record-breaking Urus

The US market continues to be the one that brings the greatest satisfaction to Lamborghini: 3,000 cars delivered by the Taurus brand in the USA, more than triple those sold in Germany which remains in second position. AND Italy? It comes in eighth place with 409 registrations, also behind China, the United Kingdom, Japan, the Middle East and South Korea. A look also at the individual models: Urus never ceases to amaze and scores 6,087 registrations, second place for Huracan with 3,962 cars delivered. Meritorious mention for the 63 cars equipped with the iconic V12 delivered, including the last 12 Aventadors and 51 Few-Offs.

Winkelmann's comment…

“It is a great pride for the entire company to have exceeded the ceiling of 10,000 cars delivered – commented Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini – Having been an active part in this milestone for Lamborghini is an honor for me and for all people who, every day, work to achieve these objectives. This is a result made possible by everyone's commitment and which was achieved thanks to important team work. But, as always, we don't stop at individual goals, in 2024 we are ready to tackle new and stimulating challenges“.

…and that of Foschini

“These milestones represent a clear sign of growing presence of our brand worldwide and confirm the functioning of the adopted strategy – added Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of Lamborghini – A success made possible also thanks to the fundamental contribution of our network of 184 dealers operating in 54 different markets. In 2024, we aim to confirm our growth trend in the three macro-regions also thanks to the contribution of Lamborghini Revuelto”.