More than two million dollars for a pair of sneakers. The price is certainly exaggerated, but not if we are talking about the shoes autographed and worn by his majesty Michael Jordan, the famous “Air” of world basketball: six rings with the Chicago Bulls and two Olympic titles – among others – on his bulletin board.

The sports memorabilia was sold by Sotheby’s in an online auction and confirms how increasingly popular the market for objects that belonged to world sporting champions is. In detail, the 2.2 million dollars were paid for a pair of 1998 “Air Jordans” worn by MJ in the epic season with the Chicago Bulls which ended with the victory of the ring in the final against the Utah Jazz. It’s the highest price ever paid at auction for a pair of sneakers.