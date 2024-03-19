If you enjoy the comfort and practicality of making online purchaseswe encourage you to consider the benefits of choosing to pay cash instead of using interest-free monthly payments. Taking advantage of this payment method allows you to access preferential prices and exclusive offers on platforms such as Soriana online. By paying cash, you not only avoid incurring additional interest, but you also maximize your savings and get greater benefits on your online purchases.

In the dynamic world of e-commerce, strategies to captivate and retain customers are vital. In this context, Sorianaone of the leading retail chains in Mexicoimplements a policy of exclusive benefits for those who choose to pay cash for their online purchases.

What benefits does Soriana offer online?

Customers who choose to pay in cash when making their purchases at Soriana online can access a series of advantages. These include preferential prices in a selection of specific productswhich are applied when paying with a credit card in a single display.

It is important to note that these preferential prices are clearly shown during the payment process at checkout.

Soriana online provides several payment options to suit the needs and preferences of its customers. Among them are the Credit and debit cards, including Visa and MasterCard. Likewise, PayPal is accepted as a payment method, offering a safe and convenient alternative for users.

In addition, customers have the possibility of using points and electronic money from cards such as Recompensas Soriana, participating in programs such as Aprecio, Mi Ahorro or Recompensas.

Photo: Soriana.

How to take advantage of the benefits?

To benefit from exclusive offers when paying cash at Soriana online, the process is simple. Once the client has selected the desired products and have added them to the shopping cart, proceed to the payment process.

During this process, you are offered the option to choose the payment method, where you must select the corresponding alternative to pay by credit card in a single payment. It is essential to highlight that the exclusive benefits are automatically applied at the time of payment, reflecting the preferential prices on the selected products.

By taking advantage of the exclusive benefits of Soriana online, it is crucial to take into account certain considerations. First of all, it is recommended to carefully review the terms and conditions of the promotions, as well as the products eligible for preferential prices when paying in cash.

It is advisable to ensure that you have the necessary funds on the selected credit or debit card to avoid any mishaps during the payment process. Lastly, customers are invited to keep an eye out for future exclusive offers and promotions that Soriana may offer through its online platform.