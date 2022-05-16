They beat Toledo without stress, took advantage of the Hércules puncture to be third and are already waiting for Coruxo, Rayo Cantabria, Teruel or Ceuta in the first round of the ‘playoff’
Mario Simón celebrated the victory against Toledo with his fists up and with gestures of rage. He did it as soon as the referee whistled at the end of the clash. It was a tough first phase of the season for the man from La Mancha, who came to be highly questioned. But from humility and working many hours every day he managed to get Real Murcia into the fight
#Real #Murcia #oils #engine #playoff
Leave a Reply