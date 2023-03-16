The English club’s knot continued against its Spanish counterpart, and it failed to take revenge on the team that dropped it in the final of last season in Paris.

Liverpool entered the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, realizing that the task was very difficult after its humiliating loss at home in the first leg, despite its two-goal lead, before conceding for the first time in its history five goals at home in European competitions.

Liverpool also fell to the Royal Club in the final of the 2018 tournament, leaving the English team without any victory against Real Madrid in the last eight matches (7 defeats and a draw).

The last victory of the Reds against Real goes back to the two final price matches in the 2008-2009 season, with a total of 5-0 (4-0 and 1-0).

While Real’s task is getting more difficult to defend his title in the Spanish League, due to his nine-point distance from his rival Barcelona, ​​u200bu200bhe is looking to continue his career in his beloved championship, which won its title a record 14 times.

As for Liverpool, after recovering from its shocking loss at home against Real Madrid, it achieved a resounding victory after that in the league over rivals Manchester United 7-0, before returning to the cycle of shaky results by losing to humble Bournemouth 0-1, to drop to sixth place.

The team will end its season without a title after leaving the FA Cup and now the Champions League, and is engaged in an intense struggle in the league to qualify for the continental competition next season.

And in light of his need to score three goals, the German coach, Jurgen Klopp, ventured into an offensive line-up, bringing in the Portuguese Diogo Guetta, along with the Egyptian trio, Mohamed Salah, the Dutchman Cody Khakpo, and the Uruguayan Darwin Nunes.

But the match was titled by the brilliance of the Brazilian goalkeepers Alisson Becker and the Belgian Thibaut Courtois.

Benzema scored the only goal of the match after the ball reached him from his compatriot Eduardo Camavinga in the depths on the outskirts of the area, he tried to shoot it, it collided with Dutch defender Virgil van Dyck to reach the Brazilian Vinicius Junior inside the area, he tried to follow it “on the fly” low, but he slipped and managed to pass it purely despite harassment From Van Dyck to the Frenchman on the goal, he easily followed it into the net (78).