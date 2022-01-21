The merengue team will be part of the quarterfinals of the cup tournament, but will ask the Federation to suspend the match due to the affectation of the call for the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers to its squad.
Real Madrid won (1-2) in extra time and with one less, pulling epic, in his visit to Elche to play the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Thanks to this comeback, he was able to take part in a quarter-final draw that paired him with Athletic Club. The contest is scheduled to be held between February 1, 2 and 3.
The impediment to the visit to San Mamés, which should take place between receiving Elche and Granada in LaLiga, is that footballers such as Federico Valverde, Éder Militao, Carlos Casemiro, Vinícius Júnior or Rodrygo Goes have international commitments with Uruguay, in the case of the first, and Brazil, in the case of the second.
Especially surprising is the call from the canarinha to regular footballers, given that his participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup has been mathematically guaranteed for several days. Faced with the situation of having to prepare a complicated visit to Bilbao without its troops, Real Madrid wants to negotiate a possible postponement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation, organizer of the Copa del Rey.
Moving the date is not an easy task, given that the aforementioned league match against the Nasrid team is on Sunday 6, while between Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 the first leg of the cup tournament semifinals has to be held. In the next few days we will see when this historic clash of Spanish football takes place, which will decide one of the four semifinalists.
