Saturday, June 10, 2023, 1:58 p.m.



Updated 2:09 p.m.

Real Madrid continues to outline its new team. The second official arrival of the white team is that of Brahim Díaz, who after three seasons on loan at Milan returns to the Santiago Bernabéu. In addition, the Malaga soccer player renews his contract for two more years and signs until June 2027.

The 23-year-old footballer returns after gaining experience in Serie A and at a club with the history of Milan. He has played 124 games with the Italian team, where he won the League last season and reached the semifinals of the Champions League in which he just finished.

In the last season, where he has been an important player, he has scored seven goals and has distributed seven assists in 45 games in all the competitions he has played.