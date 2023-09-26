Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The famous Spanish journalist Matias Prats revealed, via Radio Marca, that Real Madrid has now settled on a new technical director who will lead the team, starting next summer, in the wake of the departure of the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, the current technical director, whose contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Ancelotti had reached an agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation to train the Samba national team before the start of the Copa America tournament during the period from June 20 to July 16, in implementation of this agreement.

Prats added that Real Madrid’s management has appointed the veteran Spanish star Xabi Alonso, the current coach of German club Bayer Leverkusen, to undertake this task, a task he has been undertaking since October 2022.

Although Xavi’s contract expires in two years, the level shown by the team under his leadership and its competition for advanced positions in the German Bundesliga has encouraged the “Merengue” management to insist on obtaining his services next summer.

Xabi Alonso, born on November 25, 1981, coached the reserve team of Real Sociedad before moving to coach Bayer Leverkusen. He was a player in Sociedad and then in Real Madrid from 2009 to 2014, after which he traveled to Europe, where he played for Liverpool, the English club, Bayern Munich, and the German club. He also returned to the Spanish capital, Madrid. In order to obtain training studies in the company of his compatriots Raul, the coach of the Madrid “Locastia” team, Xavi Hernandez, the current coach of Barcelona, ​​and Victor Valdez, the former Spanish goalkeeper, Alonso also trained the under-14 team for Real Madrid for one season 2018-2019, and now he is preparing himself for this. This time to train the first team of the “Royal Club”.

The “Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television” network reported that the confirmations of journalist Matthias Prats regarding Alonso taking over the task of leading Real Madrid mean that the chances of Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, Portuguese Jose Mourinho and Spaniard Raul to take over this task as Ancelotti’s successor are diminished, although the coming weeks and months may reveal… a surprise.