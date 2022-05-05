Real Madrid: covers of newspapers in Spain and the classification to the final

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Real Madrid vs. M.City.
The historic step was captured on the covers.
May 04, 2022, 08:57 PM
Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League final after coming from behind to beat Manchester City 3-1 in extra time, with a saving double from Rodrygo, this Wednesday in the Champions League semi-final second leg.
City went ahead with a goal from Ryad Mahrez (73), but two goals from Rodrygo in just two minutes (90, 90+1) took the game to extra time, where Karim Benzema scored a 3-1 penalty (90+4), to certify passage to the Champions League final, which Real Madrid will play on May 28 in Paris against Liverpool.
The newspapers of Spain reviewed in this way the historic passage of the Madrid club to the final.
May 04, 2022, 08:57 PM
