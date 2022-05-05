Thursday, May 5, 2022
Real Madrid: covers of newspapers in Spain and the classification to the final

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in Sports
real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. M.City.

The historic step was captured on the covers.

Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League final after coming from behind to beat Manchester City 3-1 in extra time, with a saving double from Rodrygo, this Wednesday in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

City went ahead with a goal from Ryad Mahrez (73), but two goals from Rodrygo in just two minutes (90, 90+1) took the game to extra time, where Karim Benzema scored a 3-1 penalty (90+4), to certify passage to the Champions League final, which Real Madrid will play on May 28 in Paris against Liverpool.

It may interest you: (Real Madrid: see the goals that take it to the Champions League final, video)

The newspapers of Spain reviewed in this way the historic passage of the Madrid club to the final.

Mark

Mark

Daily Ace

ACE

Sports world

Sports world
