Reader’s Opinion | Why hasn’t the hitas system been abolished yet?

Information about the problematic nature of the hitas system is increasing all the time.

Helsinki the city council decided in November 2020 to abolish the hitas system. In the decision, it was stated that the city will start preparing a model that secures affordable owner-occupied housing in various Helsinki residential areas so that the problems associated with the current HITAS system are avoided. The goal of the preparation was to abandon the current hitas system and replace it by the end of 2022.

The year 2023 is approaching the halfway point, and the hitas system has still not been abolished. On the other hand, information about the problematic nature of the slow system is increasing all the time. A recent study by Aalto University shows that the owners of hitas apartments have better incomes than other owner-occupiers in the city. In addition, the city is constantly losing tax revenue as a result of reduced land rents and an abnormal land transfer procedure. At the same time, well-income city dwellers receive support from other taxpayers to increase their wealth. The situation is unsustainable.

The city council’s political will is to abolish the slow system. Deadlines are set in the decisions so that the decisions are also implemented. Now is the time to implement the will of the city council and abolish the hitas system, which wastes the tax funds of the people of Helsinki.

Otto Meri

lawyer, doctor of law

Helsinki

