Reader’s Opinion | The discussion about working life is circular

Working life is said to be in transition, but whose working life? A single parent working as a cleaner? An IT consultant living single? A part-time salesperson approaching retirement? A newly graduated nurse? A chef? A dumbass? An ice cream seller going to his first summer job?

The discussion about working life is by its nature too general, simple and roundabout, and therefore does not increase our understanding of the different areas of working life and the factors affecting them. Of course, it is also important to look at working life and its future on a large scale, but it must be remembered that working life is not something independent of people, but a constantly changing and complex entity created by people, made up of many parts.

By talking about only one working life, we exclude many professions and groups of people, as well as life situations. In other words, we close our eyes to the diversity of working life. This also has an impact on the future structure of working life.

Oh yeah, one more thing. How long can a menopause last, if it is a menopause?

Heikki Pantsar

doctoral researcher, University of Lapland

