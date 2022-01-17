Reader opinion The regional elections should be the last

I voted regional elections in advance. Because I didn’t know who to vote for, I used Yle’s election machine. It got a lot of questions about things I don’t know enough to agree with. It became clear to me that an ordinary citizen like me should not be deciding on these matters. I read the daily and I’m definitely about as up to date as most others.

Couldn’t municipal and city councils set up committees to select the right people for welfare areas? And this could be done with the same party power ratios that are in the current councils.

It is enough to try to vote for the right people in the parliamentary, presidential and municipal elections. In the European elections, on the other hand, I think the situation is very similar to that in the regional elections. It would be better if someone else decided for me.

Kristoffer Kuusakoski

Espoo

