Reader opinion The money allocated to Sote reform is not enough for the former

Significant savings could be made by openly reforming existing working methods and operating models.

In public one has wondered how little interest the citizens in the first provincial election. There are certainly many reasons for this.

The reform will decide on a key part of the state budget, about 21 billion or 21,000,000,000 euros. It is about the money we collect from our taxpayers. This was of little interest to anyone in the election debates. Vice versa. More than one voice – with the exception of the Coalition Party Chairman Petteri Orpo – called for new services and to maintain the old benefits, improved. For example, hardly anyone dared to question current management models and the number of administrative staff, which have a more significant impact on well-being at work than imagined.

Needless to say, transparent reform of existing working methods and operating models would not lead to significant savings. It must have been forgotten that even if the state allocates money for social reform, it will not be enough for the former. The change must take place within the regions. Then there can be no room for political repatriation and lull in the state to pay. All Finns who pay tax are payers.

It would have been imagined that even a little bit of the potential for savings and the reduction of oversized benefits would have been addressed. The state budget book contains a myriad of the most wonderful subsidies and grants that could easily be cut by a few billion if only the matter were of interest.

But I was not interested in the fear of voter reactions. Or wood the reasons why we don’t supposedly find workers in the 270,000 unemployed to some 60,000 vacancies. Why is it still too easy to indulge in benefits? If the unemployed lack education, then inactivity benefits are trained and not maintained as an easy option. The standard solution is often to import labor as if it were the real solution to our labor problem. Scale throws and badly.

In the next few years, Finland will have very tough challenges in overcoming its debt obligations while maintaining at least a reasonable level of social services. Coping with it requires a new mindset and attitude from all of us. Otherwise, the problems will be overwhelming for our offspring. The money for all this must be earned through work and production and not by imagining that the problems can be solved by starting the central bank’s printing presses.

Iiro Viinanen

Bay

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.