Monday, January 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader opinion Tammisalo church bell on display

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Journal information According to Tammisalo, the church is one of six churches that Helsinki’s parishes plan to give up by 2030. The clock hidden from view by the church bell tower is the production of Sigurd Wettenhovi-Aspa (1870–1946), called The clock of life and death (1894), and is adorned with related reliefs. It is considered the main work of the original artist.

The clock was on display at the Ateneum Art Museum for a long time. According to the museum’s register of works, it belongs to the collections of the Ateneum, or the National Gallery. However, according to the Church in Helsinki website, the parishes in Helsinki redeemed it from the Ateneum. Which information about ownership is correct?

In any case, it would be time to make this remarkable work of art available to the public, for example again at the Ateneum Art Museum or some other museum in Helsinki – especially if Tammisalo Church is demolished.

See also  Parties Several Greens shed light on joining NATO: "Putin's output has increased the need to discuss our position," says Iiris Suomela

Erkki Anttonen

Docent of Art History, University of Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

#Reader #opinion #Tammisalo #church #bell #display

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Gran Canaria breaks its losing streak in an agonizing final

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.