Reader opinion Tammisalo church bell on display

Journal information According to Tammisalo, the church is one of six churches that Helsinki’s parishes plan to give up by 2030. The clock hidden from view by the church bell tower is the production of Sigurd Wettenhovi-Aspa (1870–1946), called The clock of life and death (1894), and is adorned with related reliefs. It is considered the main work of the original artist.

The clock was on display at the Ateneum Art Museum for a long time. According to the museum’s register of works, it belongs to the collections of the Ateneum, or the National Gallery. However, according to the Church in Helsinki website, the parishes in Helsinki redeemed it from the Ateneum. Which information about ownership is correct?

In any case, it would be time to make this remarkable work of art available to the public, for example again at the Ateneum Art Museum or some other museum in Helsinki – especially if Tammisalo Church is demolished.

Erkki Anttonen

Docent of Art History, University of Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.