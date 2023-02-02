Congressman said he was coerced by Bolsonaro to prevent President Lula from taking office after the election results

the senator Marcos do Val (We can-ES) must testify to Federal Police (Federal Police), after Minister Alexandre de Moraes authorized this Thursday the procedure, which will enter into the investigation into the acts of January 8.

In a live broadcast made on his Instagram profile on Wednesday night (Feb 1), the senator said that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) wanted to coerce him to participate in a coup d’état after the defeat in the 2022 elections. According to the congressman, the accusation against the former president was detailed in an interview with the magazine Look.

Then, this Thursday (Feb 2), the senator backed down from the assertion that Bolsonaro had tried to coerce him and from the decision he had announced to resign from his mandate in Congress.

In an interview with journalists, do Val said that the idea, supposedly presented to him in December 2022, would have come exclusively from the former deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) and the then president would have only listened, without supporting or contesting.

According to the former president’s defense, Bolsonaro decided not to comment on the senator’s statements.

Who is Marcos do Val?

Marcos do Val, 51 years old, was born in Vitória (ES) and was a member of the 38th Infantry Battalion of Brazilian army. The senator elected in 2018 is also a graduate and accredited by the International Aikido Federationlocated in Tokyo, Japan, as a master of Aikido.

His knowledge of martial arts led him to found Cati (Advanced Center for Immobilization Techniques), where he developed techniques considered innovative in tactical immobilizations to meet the professional needs of police officers.

The work was carried out with the support of members of the Martial Arts Center budokai and provided police officers with techniques for handling and immobilizing suspects without the use of weapons.

The training was taken to agents from SWAT, NASA, FBI, Navy Seals, Vatican and more than 120 police and security corporations in several countries such as the United States, China, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Argentina, Chile , Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil.

The company was responsible for training actors and extras for the national film “Elite squad”.

In 2015, do Val became the 1st Brazilian to be admitted as a member of the European Police Shooting Association, Paris, France.

Political Life

He entered Brazilian politics in 2018, the same year he managed to be elected senator for Espírito Santo. At the time, he was invited by the PPS (Partido Popular Socialista), for which he was elected, to contribute to the construction of guidelines for National Public Security. He received 863,359 votes.

Marcos do Val held positions on the Board of Directors of the Senate (1st alternate secretary) and also on permanent committees, being vice-president of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense, between 2019 and 2020.

The congressman is vice-president of the CTFC (Transparency, Governance, Inspection and Control and Consumer Protection Commission) and the CSP (Public Security Commission), in addition to being a member of other commissions, such as the CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship), Covid-19 Temporary Commission and the Pandemic CPI.

He is also a member of the Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum Council of the Senate, the Brazilian Representation in the Mercosur Parliament and the Brazil-UN Parliamentary Group, the Brazil-China Parliamentary Group and the Brazil-UAE Parliamentary Group.