“An embarrassing facelift attempt and a tease.” This is how the general secretary of the PSOE in the Region of Murcia, José Vélez, described the changes announced by López Miras in the regional Executive. “The only difference is that the number of councils increases and, therefore, public spending,” said Vélez.

In addition, he assured that “with this remodeling, the PP of the Region intends to cover up the scandals of turncoats of the Popular Party during this legislature, as well as its inability to manage this Region.” “These modifications do not change anything, they are the culmination of a disastrous legislature, marked by turncoats, the buying of wills and the degradation of institutions,” he added.

«The changes of names in the regional government are an anecdote and do not solve the underlying problem, which is the failure of the Popular Party’s policies, as has been demonstrated after nearly 30 years of governments in the Region, which have placed our land at the tail of everything good,” he concluded.

We can believe that it is “pure makeup”



For its part, Podemos Región de Murcia criticized the new appointments in the regional government, considering that they are a mere “aesthetic touch-up, pure makeup, a facelift” that López Miras undertakes “thinking more about the electoral campaign than about the problems and needs of the people of this Region.

For María Marín, spokesperson for the formation in the Assembly, the new Ministry of the Environment “will not have any capacity to act or develop new plans to solve the urgent problems that our natural environment has, especially the Mar Menor.” She also points out that it will only serve “to launch the same electoral promises as always, empty of content and that are not even developed afterwards.”

Finally, Marín also criticized the creation of the Ministry of Social Policy, a department that he recalled “already existed, despite the fact that Vice President Isabel Franco has not done anything throughout the legislature to reduce the waiting lists of the agency or change the model of our residences after the pandemic. He also highlighted the disappearance of the LGTBI Council, something that for Podemos is “a clear wink to facilitate a future coalition with Vox, already assuming its LGBTIphobic discourse.”