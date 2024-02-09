'Removing horses and other animals from carousels because children get the feeling that it is normal to use animals purely for fun goes a long way' and 'I walk two to three times a day and regularly have to go out into the street because there is no get through the parked cars': these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Saturday, February 10. You can submit your own response via [email protected].